Wayne L. Pitts, age 79, passed away in Bellingham on February 7, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, at Moles Farewell Tributes - Greenacres. For more information and to share your condolences, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Moles Farewell Tributes -Greenacres Memorial Park
5700 NORTHWEST DRIVE
FERNDALE, WA 98248
(360) 384-1391
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 14, 2019