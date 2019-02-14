Wayne L. Pitts

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne L. Pitts.

Wayne L. Pitts, age 79, passed away in Bellingham on February 7, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, at Moles Farewell Tributes - Greenacres. For more information and to share your condolences, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Funeral Home
Moles Farewell Tributes -Greenacres Memorial Park
5700 NORTHWEST DRIVE
FERNDALE, WA 98248
(360) 384-1391
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.