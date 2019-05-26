Wayne Edson, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1965 in Bellingham, WA. He was raised in the Skagit Valley by his parents Roger and Judy Edson. Wayne is survived by his wife Kimberly; children, Nicholas and Stephanie; parents Roger and Judy; siblings; Rory (Kim), Holly (Tony), Karla, Staci (Ryan); in laws, Doug and Kathy, Kristian (Mo); 8 aunts, and uncles; 12 nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; and Knoxville the turtle. A private Graveside Service will be held at Bow Cemetery. A Celebration of Wayne will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the home of Keith and Glenda Gundersen, starting at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Autism Speaks, Seattle Walk, under Team Deming Speedway. Website: www.autismspeaks.org. To see the full obituary and to share your memories of Wayne, sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 26, 2019