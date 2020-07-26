Wesley Weeda Sluys (Wes), died peacefully at Peacehealth hospital in Bellingham, WA on July 10, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born in Sumas, WA on December 6th, 1930 to John and Mary (née Weeda) Sluys. In 1946 he moved to Walla Walla, WA to live with family. He graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1949, excelling in drafting, mathematics, and military science. At school he met the love of his life, Shirley (née Gilbert) whom he would follow home in his car honking his horn to get her attention. She finally agreed to date him and a couple years later they were married on May 29, 1950 in Pendleton, OR. Wes and Shirley pulled up roots soon after and headed back to Bellingham where he had an extensive career in the building products and marine products industry. Their 34-year marriage was blessed by the birth of five sons, Richard, Kenneth, Gregory, Jeffrey, and Kevin. Wes and Shirley were avid “rockhounds” and collected stones from all over the United States. Together they delighted in slicing, polishing, shaping, and displaying these specimens and were always involved in projects related to the gemstones. Further, Wes was an avid jewelry designer and fabricator. A generous man, he shared his designs freely and many family and friends were gifted with his beautiful and extraordinary work. He also was a talented builder and could construct and repair just about anything. From concrete work, to framing, plumbing, and electrical, he could do it all. His sons learned “at his knee,” and those lessons have been invaluable in their abilities to build and maintain their own homes. There are many homes and buildings in the county that are testament to his incredible skills. In his professional life, he was as hard working and creative as he was at home. From his early working years in which he boxed cans of fruit at a cannery, his talents and work ethic were recognized and rewarded. He went on to drive a concrete mixer truck, was a production foreman for Lind Gravel Company, developed the successful marine products divisions of two other local building supply businesses, and then (together with his son Kevin) started a successful marine products company of his own – Shoreside Construction. He is the holder of two original patents related to marine concrete floats. Wes is survived by his immediate family, Richard and Jorene Sluys of Chula Vista, CA, Kenneth Sluys of Ferndale, WA, Gregory and Cindy Sluys of Ferndale, WA, his brothers Marion (Loretta) Sluys, Albert Sluys of Poulsbo, WA, and Arnie (Joyce) Sluys, (various localities), plus many grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and relatives all joined by their great love for this kindhearted and wonderful man. He is preceded in death by wife Shirley and sons Jeffrey and Kevin. A graveside service will take place at Greenacres Memorial Park at 10:00 AM on August 14, 2020. Wes loved to travel to Hawaii so participants are encouraged to dress accordingly to honor his memory. Please share your memories of Wes at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
