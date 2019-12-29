Wilbert D. "Wil" Brutout

Obituary
Wil was born in Charleroi, PA on April 17, 1941 and passed away in Bellingham, WA on December 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Daleen Brutout, of Lynden; sons, David Brutout and fiancé, Nelda Atkinson, of Texas, and Denis (Mary) Brutout of California; granddaughters, Dionnea Andricos, Robin Brutout, and Emily Brutout; and great-grandson, Conrad Andricos. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 31st , 2019 at 12:00PM at Lynden United Methodist Church (500 N. 14th Street, Lynden). Please share your memories of Wil at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
