Wil was born in Charleroi, PA and passed away in Bellingham, WA on December 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Daleen Brutout, of Lynden; sons, David Brutout and fiancé, Nelda Atkinson, of Texas, and Denis (Mary) Brutout of California; granddaughters, Dionnea Andricos, Robin Brutout, and Emily Brutout; and great-grandson, Conrad Andricos. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 31st , 2019 at 12:00PM at Lynden United Methodist Church (500 N. 14th Street, Lynden). Please share your memories of Wil at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 29, 2019