When the sun rose over the Cascade Mountains on February 8, 1936, the North-Easter was howling out of the Fraser Canyon and across eastern Whatcom County, William Albert Blunt was born, the fourth child of Dwight Lynn Sr. and Florence Edna Blunt. Preceding William in birth were two sisters, Marlene Elaine and Roselene Gail, and a brother, Dwight Lynn Jr. Two later siblings were Karen Lea and Cheryl Margaret. William's early years were in areas around Bellingham. He started 1st grade in Marrietta and 3rd grade at Roosevelt Grade School before the family moved to Ferndale where he attended West Mt. View Grade School. A 1954½ year graduate of Ferndale High School, he enlisted in the USMC Reserve in 1953 and ended his service in 1961. Active duty was 1955-1957. In 1958 he was married to Patsey Ann Brown. They produced three children; Tamara Jane, Gordon William, and Rodney Allen. After working at the local pulp mill, in a service station, sawmill, and Northwest Airlines, Bill decided to give college a try. As he was not a solid scholar in high school, there were more than a few doubters. He quit Northwest Airlines in 1962 which was thought by some to be unwise as during 1962 his salary was nearly $8000. William graduated from Western Washington State College in 1965 and accepted a teaching position at Concrete High School at a salary of $4100. I'm sure everyone knows that teachers don't get paid vacations, holidays, or overtime—they even have to pay their college fees for classes that are required to keep their jobs. One of the classes William taught at CHS was Traffic Safety; so he accepted an offer to be the Concrete Municipal Court Judge and held that position for many years. Bill also assisted in coaching as well as his Major of Biology. (Dad Left off here and the kids finished it for him) Bill taught for 27 years and influenced and encouraged many young men and women to achieve their full potential. And retirement didn't slow him down. In his post retirement activities Bill served on the Skagit County Board of Equalization, promoted land owner rights, and continued to be involved with students at CHS by reviewing senior class projects for many years. Bill's many grandchildren and great-grandchild also kept him busy, as tractor rides with Grandpa and stopping for ice cream when Grandma wasn't around were standard fare. Bill is survived by Patsey, his loving wife of 60 years; his children, Tamara, Gordon (Kris), and Rodney (Karee) and many grandchildren, Kyle, Chelsea, Ethan (the 1 great-grandchild), Courtney, Melissa, Abigail, Lane, Madeline, Olivia, Jackson, Elijah, Sophia, and Isabella. Bill leaves a legacy of having inspired many. Our challenge is to keep that legacy alive and healthy. Bill will be remembered at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 16th at 2pm at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific Street. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Share memories of Bill and sign the online guest register at

1008 Third Street

Sedro Woolley , WA 98284

