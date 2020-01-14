William “Bill” Boxx was born in Van Buren, Missouri on February 8, 1936 and passed away at Christian Health Care in Lynden on January 10, 2020. The family wishes to thank the staff at Christian Health Care Center for the wonderful and compassionate care provided to Bill in the final months of his life. We are forever grateful. Memorials may be made to the Whatcom Humane Society or your favorite Alzheimer’s organization. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at the Mt. Baker Rotary Building, 1751 Front St. in Lynden at 1 PM on Friday, January 31st. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 14, 2020