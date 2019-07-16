Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Charles Murphy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Charles Murphy was born September 23, 1930 to George and Florence Murphy of Blaine, Washington. He grew up and went to school in Blaine, graduating in the class of 1948. Bill’s father, George, died when Bill was in the primary grades in school. He was raised by his mother who never remarried. He Joined the US Marine Corps and served as a rocket launcher in the Korean War. He had a brief stint as Marine Recruiter in Spokane. After his discharge, he attended Western Washington College earning a degree in education. He married Jessie Lou Maddox, Bill and Jessie Lou had two sons, Patrick, Blaine and Dirk and wife Kylee Lynden, He leaves two grandsons Nick and Kyle. Bill’s first teaching and coaching job was at Meridian School District. He left Meridian to come to Blaine after earning his Master’s Degree from Washington State University. He served as school counselor, then Vice Principal, then Principal at Blaine High School. He retired from administration in 1985 and went to work as an outside salesman for Border Brokerage Company. He also ran for and was elected to the Blaine School Board where he served for 2 years.He worked for the brokerage company for 34 years until illness forced his retirement in late spring 2019. During summer seasons while a school employee and later as a brokerage employee, Bill worked in the salmon industry in Bristol Bay, Alaska where he supervised cannery crews in Egegik and South Nak Nek. Bill was a consummate fisherman, hunter, and horse lover. Bill cast a large shadow in Blaine and his cheery “Top of the morning to you” greeting will be sorely missed.

William Charles Murphy was born September 23, 1930 to George and Florence Murphy of Blaine, Washington. He grew up and went to school in Blaine, graduating in the class of 1948. Bill’s father, George, died when Bill was in the primary grades in school. He was raised by his mother who never remarried. He Joined the US Marine Corps and served as a rocket launcher in the Korean War. He had a brief stint as Marine Recruiter in Spokane. After his discharge, he attended Western Washington College earning a degree in education. He married Jessie Lou Maddox, Bill and Jessie Lou had two sons, Patrick, Blaine and Dirk and wife Kylee Lynden, He leaves two grandsons Nick and Kyle. Bill’s first teaching and coaching job was at Meridian School District. He left Meridian to come to Blaine after earning his Master’s Degree from Washington State University. He served as school counselor, then Vice Principal, then Principal at Blaine High School. He retired from administration in 1985 and went to work as an outside salesman for Border Brokerage Company. He also ran for and was elected to the Blaine School Board where he served for 2 years.He worked for the brokerage company for 34 years until illness forced his retirement in late spring 2019. During summer seasons while a school employee and later as a brokerage employee, Bill worked in the salmon industry in Bristol Bay, Alaska where he supervised cannery crews in Egegik and South Nak Nek. Bill was a consummate fisherman, hunter, and horse lover. Bill cast a large shadow in Blaine and his cheery “Top of the morning to you” greeting will be sorely missed. Published in Bellingham Herald on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close