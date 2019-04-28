Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Corbin Keep. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Cleveland, Ohio to Marshall & Annie Keep, William Corbin Keep died peacefully March 5th with his wife and two sons at his side. An only child, William ("Bill") is survived by his wife, Sandra Soley Keep of Bellingham, WA; sons, Corbin Keep & wife, Sparrow Gabriel of Gabriola Island, B.C., and Pliny Keep & wife, Renae, of Bellingham, WA; stepchildren, Laura Wrobel of Orcas Island, WA, and Rebecca Stockley & husband, Paul Killam, of San Francisco, CA, Karl Larsen & wife, Katherine, of Bellingham, WA, Erik Larsen & wife, Jannie Wong, of San Francisco, CA, Sonja Lee of Bellingham, WA, and Britt Fisher & husband, Damien Fisher of Everett, WA; grandchildren, Penelope, Melina, Scott, Conrad, Adrian, Alicia, Melanie, Nichole, Kelsey, Cameron, Koen, Krue, Christopher, Joe, Kiana, Courtney & Caitlin; and great-grandchildren, Laila, Luci, Liam & Devon. Bill graduated from high school in Juneau, Alaska. He began college studies in Oregon, returning to Alaska each summer to fish or carpenter. He earned his B.A. at University of Washington , served in the Army, then returned to complete his doctorate in English Literature at UW. After teaching at the University of Victoria in B.C., Bill taught English literature at Western Washington University for thirty years. He served as Visiting Professor at Fairhaven, and in Mexico and Greece. An avid reader, writer and poet, with a deep love of nature, music and the arts, Bill filled his life with family and friends, remodeled and built houses and gardens and always had time for fly fishing. He particularly loved seeking the elusive winter steelhead on the Skagit River with his best friend, Jack de Yonge. He served as President of the Fourth Corner Fly Fishers, loved to tie flies and invented a floating popper fly for catching dorado off the coast of Mexico. Bill retired to travel with his wife, Sandra while she completed Unity seminary, ministered in Yakima, WA, Sedona, AZ, and Redding, CA. Bill earned Master Gardener certifications and wrote weekly Master Gardeners columns in all three states, establishing amazing gardens and orchards wherever he lived. His son, Pliny named an apple scion the "Bill Keep", a yellow-rose colored summer apple that volunteered from one of Bill's orchards in Bellingham. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held Saturday, May 25th, 2pm at Unity Spiritual Center, 1095 Telegraph Rd., Bellingham, WA 98226. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite environmental conservation cause would most honor Bill. Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 28, 2019

