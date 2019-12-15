William Dale Radder passed away on December 8, 2019 surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Bill was born January 30, 1937 in Bellingham, WA. He served in the Army as a Radio Technician from 1959 to 1962 after which he continued pursuing his fascination with radios and electronics, eventually starting his own TV repair business in the 1970s from which he retired in 2003. Bill had a passion for life and enjoyed many hobbies including ham radio (AI7P), building and flying radio controlled aircraft as an active member of Bell Air R/C Flyers, boating and fishing in the San Juans, and RV camping throughout the northwest. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Judy, son Michael, and sister Loni Schermerhorn. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Whatcom Hospice. Please share your memories of Bill at molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 15, 2019