Bill passed away in Placitas, New Mexico. He graduated from Bellingham High School in 1967 and then served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1972, as a medic. He attended and graduated from Western Washington University in 1975. Bill started work at King5 TV in Seattle, WA in 1976. Bill had an extraordinary career as a news videographer, working for KingTV, KCBATV, ESPN, CNN and Fox Sports. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Bailey Francis and his father, William R. Bailey. Bill leaves his wife, Mary Moore Bailey, his daughter, Jennifer Prather (Jerry), grandsons, Andrew and Kyle Prather, and great grandson, Desmond Prather. Bill's brothers and sisters include: Mary Baker, Ross Bailey (Laura), Dan Bailey (Carrie) and Jeanne O'Donnell (Bob). In addition, he leaves many friends from high school, golf at Sudden Valley, Whatcom Humane Society, as well as from his 30 years of sobriety in AA. A celebration of life will be held this coming fall in Bellingham.

