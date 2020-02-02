Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. "Bill" Franklin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Franklin passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2020 at his home at age 78. Born in Neptune, New Jersey on August 12, 1941, Bill’s parents returned to Whatcom county when he was only one. Growing up on Lummi Island as a teenager, Bill worked for his dad at their family business, Franklin Electric. While putting himself through college, Bill became a janitor at Bellingham Police Department and then moved up to be a Jailer. After working as a Jailer for only a year, he moved into the Sheriff’s Dept. and became an Officer. Over the years Bill worked for several different law enforcement agencies including; Sergeant at Lynden P.D., Resident Deputy for Point Roberts, Resident Deputy for Newhalem, and finished his long career as the Sergeant of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department. In retirement years, Bill loved fishing and hunting in Montana with the Gasvoda family and the many friends he made while spending time over there. He also loved to spend his days sharing his knowledge of guns down at Dave’s Sporting Shop in Lynden and having coffee at The Fairway Café, where he was known to share stories of his life experiences to anyone who would listen. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Hazel (Keeter) Franklin. He is survived by his sister, Dixie (Lynn) Hickey; nephews, Mark Hickey and Jeff (Amie) Hickey, great-nieces, Tasia Hickey, Kenna Hickey, and Brittany Peetoom; great nephews, Kole Hickey and Banner Hafner; great-great niece Shalom Hickey; and many more great-great nieces, nephews, and extended family. Bill will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. There will be a celebration of Bill’s life at the Mt. Baker Rotary Building (1751 Front St, Lynden, WA 98264) on February 9th from 1pm to 4pm. Please share your memories of Bill at

William "Bill" Franklin passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2020 at his home at age 78. Born in Neptune, New Jersey on August 12, 1941, Bill’s parents returned to Whatcom county when he was only one. Growing up on Lummi Island as a teenager, Bill worked for his dad at their family business, Franklin Electric. While putting himself through college, Bill became a janitor at Bellingham Police Department and then moved up to be a Jailer. After working as a Jailer for only a year, he moved into the Sheriff’s Dept. and became an Officer. Over the years Bill worked for several different law enforcement agencies including; Sergeant at Lynden P.D., Resident Deputy for Point Roberts, Resident Deputy for Newhalem, and finished his long career as the Sergeant of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department. In retirement years, Bill loved fishing and hunting in Montana with the Gasvoda family and the many friends he made while spending time over there. He also loved to spend his days sharing his knowledge of guns down at Dave’s Sporting Shop in Lynden and having coffee at The Fairway Café, where he was known to share stories of his life experiences to anyone who would listen. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Hazel (Keeter) Franklin. He is survived by his sister, Dixie (Lynn) Hickey; nephews, Mark Hickey and Jeff (Amie) Hickey, great-nieces, Tasia Hickey, Kenna Hickey, and Brittany Peetoom; great nephews, Kole Hickey and Banner Hafner; great-great niece Shalom Hickey; and many more great-great nieces, nephews, and extended family. Bill will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. There will be a celebration of Bill’s life at the Mt. Baker Rotary Building (1751 Front St, Lynden, WA 98264) on February 9th from 1pm to 4pm. Please share your memories of Bill at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close