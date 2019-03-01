Bill McCormick, age 82, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born June 21, 1936 in Calgary, Alberta to Robert and Florence McCormick. Bill graduated in 1955 from Franklin High School in Portland, OR, and went on to study at Portland State University. He served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. Bill married Judy Nolte on June 15, 1974 in Everson. Bill was a sheet metal worker for Local #66 for many years. He also worked as a roofer, welder, and home remodeler. Bill was passionate about building and flying model airplanes, attending air shows, watching horse races, camping and traveling on the Oregon coast. He dearly loved his family, and his dog Shane. Bill is survived by his loving wife Judy, five children, John (Carrie) Lankhaar, Vali (Fred) Jaeger, Lisa DiLorenzo, Joel McCormick and Lorene (James) Mattingley, grandchildren Tim, Tiffany, Sierra, Amica, Riley, Celisse, Hailey, Cardon, Shane, Kami, Vonda, Janessa, Hannah, Jacob and Luke, 13 great-grandchildren, sister Beatrice (Bill) Parker, Wilmar (Wanda) McCormick, and many loving relatives and friends. A Service of Remembrance will be held at North County Christ the King, 1816 18th St. in Lynden on Wednesday, March 6th at 1 PM. Reception following at the church. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 1, 2019