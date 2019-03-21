Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Harold Castle. View Sign

William “Bill” Harold Castle, 80 of Bellingham, WA entered eternal life with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 31, 1939 in Seattle, WA; the son of Wilbert and Jean (Bozich) Castle. Bill is preceded in death by his parents; and in 1992, by his son Anthony (Tony as he was fondly known). He is survived by his wife, Madelynne of 58 years; his sons: Chris (Julie) and Bill (Laurie); grandchildren: Katie Lish, Connor, Davis, Jena and Kelsey Castle; great-grandchildren: Baylor and Braelynn Lish; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Mass for Bill will be held at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Marysville at 10:30 a.m. Thursday March 28, 2019 with Burial taking place at the Marysville Cemetery. A Reception to follow the Graveside Service at the church. Memorial donations in Bill’s name may be made to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225. Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel of Anacortes. To share memories of Bill please sign the online guestbook at:

