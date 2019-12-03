Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William John Elfo. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

William John Elfo (Billy/Will), age 28, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 28th at Providence Everett Medical Center from complications of injuries sustained in an automobile accident on December 18, 2018. His parents were at his bedside. William was born in the Soviet Union on March 7, 1991 and was adopted by his loving parents, Bill and Zulma Elfo, in 1993. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ferndale. William graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 2009 and attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston. He was an accomplished saxophone player and owned and operated Ground Up Construction. He loved animals. William was dearly loved by his family. One of his happiest days was when he married his wife Colleen in 2017. William is survived by his wife Colleen Elfo and her daughter Kaylee, parents Bill and Zulma Elfo, brothers Elijah (Sandy) Elfo, Sergio (Bonnie) Colon and Jorge Colon, maternal grandparents, nieces, nephews, many loving family members, his dog Lady and his cat Thad. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Support Officer Community Care, the Whatcom Humane Society, or you may contribute at gofundme.com to the ‘Colleen Elfo Family Support’ fund for his wife Colleen and her daughter Kaylee. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 5781 Hendrickson Ave, Ferndale on Saturday, December 14th at 11 AM. A reception will follow at the church. A second Mass will occur later in Millstone, New Jersey with internment in the Elfo family section of the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Middlebush, New Jersey. The family extends their appreciation to all who showed William and those who loved him kindness over this past difficult year. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

