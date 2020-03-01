Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Wes" Kentch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Wesley Kentch passed away peacefully at his home on February 21, 2020 after a day surrounded by family and friends. He was born on September 8. 1938 to Sylvester and Ethel Kentch. He attended school in Bellingham, Graduated from Ferndale High School then went on to UW to obtain his teaching degree. After graduation, he met and married his lovely wife of 57 years, Idell Louise Kentch. They eventually moved to their farm in Ferndale, and Wes taught at Ferndale High School for 19 years before retiring to the farm. Wes was preceded in death by his brother Charles, His sister Juanita, sister Arlene, and his great granddaughter Sophie Allen Carr. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, I. Louise Kentch, four great boys, Jeff (Brenna), Greg (Pam), Wade (Carri) and Ryan and numerous grand and great grandchildren. The service will be held at the Ferndale High School Gym on March 21st, 2020 at 5pm. All are welcome. The family asks that donations be made to the Wes Kentch Scholarship Fund, c/o Ferndale FFA Boosters Club P.O. Box 2132, Ferndale WA, 98248

William Wesley Kentch passed away peacefully at his home on February 21, 2020 after a day surrounded by family and friends. He was born on September 8. 1938 to Sylvester and Ethel Kentch. He attended school in Bellingham, Graduated from Ferndale High School then went on to UW to obtain his teaching degree. After graduation, he met and married his lovely wife of 57 years, Idell Louise Kentch. They eventually moved to their farm in Ferndale, and Wes taught at Ferndale High School for 19 years before retiring to the farm. Wes was preceded in death by his brother Charles, His sister Juanita, sister Arlene, and his great granddaughter Sophie Allen Carr. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, I. Louise Kentch, four great boys, Jeff (Brenna), Greg (Pam), Wade (Carri) and Ryan and numerous grand and great grandchildren. The service will be held at the Ferndale High School Gym on March 21st, 2020 at 5pm. All are welcome. The family asks that donations be made to the Wes Kentch Scholarship Fund, c/o Ferndale FFA Boosters Club P.O. Box 2132, Ferndale WA, 98248 Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 1, 2020

