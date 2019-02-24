Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Lee Maris Jr.. View Sign

Lt. William (Bill) L. Maris, Jr. USN (Ret.), 99, of Bellingham passed away on February 14, 2019. He was born October 16, 1919 in Mount Vernon, WA to William L. Maris, Sr. and Hilda E. (Dannenmiller) Maris. Survivors are son William T. (Bill) Maris and wife Kit of Anacortes; daughter Celeste Maris and husband John O'Conner of Olympia, WA; grandson William J. (Boo) Maris, wife Paula, and children Celia, William R. (Will), and Seneca of Bellingham; granddaughter Heather Radke, husband Ted, and son Greydon of Ferndale, WA.; niece Shannon Maris of Bellingham, and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews spread across the country. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Marietta (Marie) S. Erickson Maris and by his son Capt. James R. Maris, USN (Ret.). Mr. Maris enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1939 and served as an Aviation Mechanic flying in maritime patrol planes in the Pacific theater during World War II and the Korea War. He received a commission as a naval officer in 1964 and continued his service in an aircraft carrier aviation squadron during the Vietnam War. After completing 30 years of service, he retired at the rank of Lieutenant in 1970. A Rosary service will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bellingham with a Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be at 2:30 PM at the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Mount Vernon, WA. To share a memory of Bill, please sign the online guestbook on

