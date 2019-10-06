Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Phelps. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

William “Bill” Phelps passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, Bill surrounded by family and friends in Bellingham, WA. Bill was born Feb. 23, 1953 in Bellingham, WA to Clyde and Marie (Holzer) Phelps. Bill always described his childhood as though it were an endless summer. He ran around his neighborhood in Birch Bay riding bikes, playing ball and getting into mischief. A longtime lover of animals, Bill had many cats and dogs as a child and later in life, an impressive collection of aquarium fish. Bill graduated from Blaine High school in 1971 and then began to fulfill his lifelong destiny as Birch Bay's most interesting resident. In 1983, Bill met Mary Kay Eiene at the 19th hole in Birch Bay. They later married in 1987. In 1990, they bought a house in Birch Bay. In that same year, they welcomed their son Vincent Thomas and in 1992, welcomed daughter Shelby Rose. Thus began Bill's tenure as a father. He taught his children about sports, especially baseball and golf. He also taught them about classic rock by never letting them change the radio station and always having it play in the background. He was an avid supporter of Blaine Borderite sports through his kids' school years and truly lived for Friday night football games. If there is anything to be learned from Bill's legacy, it is to enjoy the comforts of home. Take time to slow down and enjoy delicious food, beautiful artifacts and rock n roll. Bill lived life on his own terms for 66 years. He will not soon be forgotten, nor replicated. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Marie Phelps. He is survived by his wife Mary Kay, son Vincent, daughter Shelby, sister Lorna and brother in law Gary, along with countless extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1:00 - 5:00 pm at The Cannery Lodge: 9261 Semiahmoo Parkway, Blaine, WA 98230. Please share your thoughts and memories of Bill at

