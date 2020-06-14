William Rutledge Ashe, age 82, of Bellingham passed away at his home with his family Monday, June 8, 2020 from complications of Lymphoma. A celebration of life open house will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the family home 3131 Cherrywood Ave. in Bellingham from 12 Noon - 4:00 PM. Family suggests donations be made to Whatcom Hospice, 2800 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225. Please share your thoughts and memories of William online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.