Bill left this plane after a long and courageous battle against many health issues. He was a man of many flights of fancy, this being his greatest one. He will be sorely missed by all of us who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 9th at the Grange hall on Lummi Island from 4pm until 7pm. This will be a potluck so bring something to share including stories and pictures.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 3, 2019