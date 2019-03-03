Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William S. Cummins. View Sign

Bill left this plane after a long and courageous battle against many health issues. He was a man of many flights of fancy, this being his greatest one. He will be sorely missed by all of us who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 9th at the Grange hall on Lummi Island from 4pm until 7pm. This will be a potluck so bring something to share including stories and pictures.

Bill left this plane after a long and courageous battle against many health issues. He was a man of many flights of fancy, this being his greatest one. He will be sorely missed by all of us who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 9th at the Grange hall on Lummi Island from 4pm until 7pm. This will be a potluck so bring something to share including stories and pictures. Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close