Bill Thompson, age 91 of Birch Bay, WA, passed away suddenly and peacefully March 12th, 2020 of Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer. He is missed by family and friends for his ever-smiling face and sincere helping ways. Bill was born and raised in Amery, WI and graduated from Washington State University – School of Pharmacy. He was a Pharmacist in Alaska for 35 years. He met his wife Helen in Anchorage and together they raised two children, Kevin and Katrina. Bill really enjoyed his “Alaska Life,” but after many long cold winters, he retired, and spent the next 25 years at their Birch Bay family residence. Bill is survived by his wife, Helen of 53 years, son Kevin (Suzy), daughter Katrina (Peter) Warren, grandchildren Makena, Madison, and Nivek Thompson, and Calder Warren. Also, sister Mary Rita of Wisconsin and brother Tommy (Shirley) Thompson of California, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A family gathering will be planned at a later date. Please share your memories of Bill at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.