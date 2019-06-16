Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Wayne ("Bill") Hayes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William “Bill” Wayne Hayes, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2019 in Bellingham, Washington. He will be missed dearly by his family and many friends. Bill was a lifetime resident of Bellingham. He attended Larrabee Grade School and went on to graduate from the Redwood School. Bill mowed plenty of lawns in his time and put many, many miles on his bicycle. In his travels he made lots of friends, from the southside to the northside of Bellingham. Bill’s very favorite spot to visit was Lee’s Restaurant. Bill was preceded in death by his father Theodore, his mother Reta, siblings Ted, Ed, Dee, Linda, Fred, and Betty. He is survived by siblings Dorene (“Rennie”), Roger (“Yog”) and his wife Lynn, and Donna, as well as many nephews, nieces, and other relatives. A graveside service will be held on Monday June 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale), followed by a potluck reception at Hovander Park. To share your memories of Bill, please visit

William “Bill” Wayne Hayes, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2019 in Bellingham, Washington. He will be missed dearly by his family and many friends. Bill was a lifetime resident of Bellingham. He attended Larrabee Grade School and went on to graduate from the Redwood School. Bill mowed plenty of lawns in his time and put many, many miles on his bicycle. In his travels he made lots of friends, from the southside to the northside of Bellingham. Bill’s very favorite spot to visit was Lee’s Restaurant. Bill was preceded in death by his father Theodore, his mother Reta, siblings Ted, Ed, Dee, Linda, Fred, and Betty. He is survived by siblings Dorene (“Rennie”), Roger (“Yog”) and his wife Lynn, and Donna, as well as many nephews, nieces, and other relatives. A graveside service will be held on Monday June 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale), followed by a potluck reception at Hovander Park. To share your memories of Bill, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close