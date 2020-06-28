Wilma Elaine Wine (Johnson), age 77, passed away peacefully June 23, 2020 at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Washington. She is survived by her two sons, Vaughn (Corinna) and Cameron (Julissa); two grandchildren, Tristan and Tahlia; sister Judy (John) Iverson and brother Rodney (Linda) Johnson (both of Tacoma, Washington). Wilma was born on April 9, 1943 in Puyallup, Washington to Raymond Milton Johnson and Clara Violet Quist. Wilma married Clell Hersel Wine on May 31, 1969. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. Clell recently preceded her in death on April 11, 2020. Wilma became a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) in 1962 and practiced for 13 years, working in 4 different states: California, Colorado, Arizona, and Washington. She graduated from Bethany Bible College in 1969 with a B.S. degree in Christian Education and a minor in Missions. Besides nursing, she was a homemaker for many years, always active in her church, usually teaching children’s classes on Sundays. She loved her family and was proud of her kids and grandkids. She had a deep faith in Jesus Christ and wanted all her friends and family to understand God’s love. She will be peacefully laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories of Wilma online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse to https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.