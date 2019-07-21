Wilma Baker, age 92, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born September 23, 1926 in Los Angeles, California to Archie and Beatrice Scott. Wilma married Ed Baker on September 14, 1946 in San Marino, California. She enjoyed camping, birding, quilting, entertaining, flower arranging, and games with family and friends. In 1987 Wilma and Ed retired to Whatcom County to be closer to family. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Ed Baker on March 10, 2019. She is survived by her two sons, David (Sue) Baker and Kevin Baker, seven grandchildren, David, Jeff, Danny, Scott, Aaron, Jeremy and Heather, special niece Jan Williamson and nephew Steve Williamson, and many loving relatives and friends. Family services will be held. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 21, 2019