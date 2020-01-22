Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Terpsma. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma (Nieuwsma) Terpsma went to be with her Lord and Saviour January 19, 2020. Her faith in Jesus was strong, unwavering and helped her through many hard times. She was diagnosed with Melanoma Sarcoma a month ago. Wilma was born in Hull, North Dakota on June 2, 1928 to William and Mime (Plagerman) Groen. On June 5, 1947 she married Joe Clarence Nieuwsma. It was a double wedding, her sister Ruth married Joe's brother Herman Nieuwsma. For their honeymoon they moved to Lynden and opened up Nieuwsma Garage on the west end of Front Street. They had 3 children. In 1955 Joe Clarence died unexpectedly from a heart attack. Wilma was a widow for 27 yrs. She had many jobs and was never idle in order support her family. She was telephone operator in Lynden, worked at the roller press in Whatcom Dry Cleaner, hoed strawberries and worked in the kitchen at St. Joseph Hospital. In 1981 she married Gerrit Terpsma until his death in 2018 at 100 yrs old. Together they volunteered for the Red Cross and traveled all over America. Wilma enjoyed that very much along with gardening and collecting dolls. Living very frugal, there wasn't a garage sale that she didn't pass up, the family benfited from her great finds. She was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Verhooven, John Groen, Willis (Celia) Groen and Grandson In -Law Nathan Barron. She is survived by her brother Pete (Joyce) Groen, Sisters Ruth Nieuwsma in Texas and Myra Petersen in Idaho. Children Geneva and grandchildren Jeff Wick, Jada (Lincoln) Tjoelker Son Harris (Jeannie) Grandchildren Joe, Ben and Tabitha. Son Dan (Marlae) Grandchildren Lance (Bobbi) Nieuwsma, Tana (Nick)Wanderscheid along with 6 great grandchildren. Stepchildren, Hank (Marika) Terpsma in Oregon, Gerry (Cindy) Terpsma, Joyce (Don) Carpenter, Kathy (Matt) Weeks, Marlene King, Diane (Mark) Gascon along with 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren. The last 3 yrs she lived at Woodway Senior Living. Much thanks are due to the Staff and the friends she made there. The love and care were exceptional. Wilma's church family at Lynden American reformed was with her through thick and thin! Thank you Pastor Willinga, Faith, Irene and Shirley. She will be missed by her friends and family Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Gillies Funeral Home of Lynden. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. in the American Reformed Church 8868 Northwood Rd. Lynden, Wa.

