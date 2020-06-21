Winifred A. Miller
Winifred Miller, age 93, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on June 17, 2020. She was born July 21, 1926 in Bellingham to Jack and Margaret (Stanovich) Vitaljic. She was a loving mother, Nuna, and aunt, and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred. She is survived by her three children, Mike Miller, Steve Miller and Margaret Ann (Gene) Park, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many loving relatives and friends. Memorials may be made to Mt. Baker Care Center, where Winnie was loved and cared for during her last seven years. A private family service will be held. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
