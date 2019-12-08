Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yolanda C. Effa. View Sign Service Information Jerns Funeral Chapel 4131 Hannegan Rd #106 Bellingham , WA 98226 (360)-734-0070 Send Flowers Obituary

Yolanda passed away at home in Bellingham WA on Monday September 23, 2019 at age 85. Yolanda was born in Mexico City DF, Mexico and lived in Bellingham for the last 30 years. She attended University in Mexico City and professionally worked as a TV script writer, Spanish teacher, translator, and certified Court Interpreter. She was on the translation team during President John Kennedy's last Pan American Presidents meeting in San Jose, Costa Rica. She taught English to Pemex Engineers, Spanish to police officers and consulting engineers; translated documents for U. S. manufacturers, consulting engineers and translated drivers manuals for state agencies. She loved classical music and was a ardent fan of Big Band Music and Jazz. After retirement, with her husband Ron, they square and round danced with the Bellingham and Mount Vernon clubs where they made many friends. They enjoyed visiting friends and family as well as traveling and cruising to many parts of the world. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Sisu Children's Fund, 609 Briar Road, Bellingham, WA 98225 or on line to: sisuchildrensfund.org Yolanda had gradually failing health for the past few years but it was a shock to recently find that she also had heart problems that could not be repaired. She went to the hospital with congestive heart failure on August 3rd through August 26th after which she came home under hospice care. She remembered good times with her brother Humberto Cruz Mancilla and family of Mexico City; cousin Francisco Armenta and family of Guadalajara Mx.; college mate Claudia Araya of San Jose, Costa Rica; "Adoptive family" Dr. Matilde Ruiz Garcia of Mexico City and her children Rodrigo Senties Ruiz, Santiago Senties Ruiz, and Ximena Senties Ruiz; Teresa Algara of Richmond B.C, Canada and her children Tess (Mike Lengyell) and Antonio (Madison Buerger); and Ron's family in British Columbia, Canada and in Washington State, USA. She was at peace with God and prepared for passing. A special thank you to the doctors, hospice and caregivers that cared for her, Many thanks for the visits, beautiful flowers and cards sent by family, friends and caregivers. Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 8, 2019

