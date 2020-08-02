On May 20, 2020, Zane Welty was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Zane was born in Jacksonville, Texas, on October 31, 1939. He grew up in Smackover, Arkansas, an oil boom town. After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Army for 3 years in Germany. He later graduated from Southern State College in Arkansas, serving as student body president. His working life was spent in the U.S., Canada and offshore U.K. on oil related projects in instrumentation. Sites included Alaska, California, Louisiana, Scotland and Ireland. Zane was an avid pilot and also enjoyed boating. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Gwen. He enjoyed his retirement, living in Bellingham, WA for 20 years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store