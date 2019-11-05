Zelda Leigh went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday October 31, 2019. Zelda was born November 14, 1925 in Brandsville, Missouri to Bryan Harris and Thelma Featherston. Zelda was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Loren and Bill. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Robert, her children, Diane Souza (Steve), Russell Doty (Mary), Donald Doty (Kristi) and Ronald Doty (Sa), nine Grandchildren: Jon, Bryan, Matthew, Andrew, Eric, Kevin, Erica, Ryan, Alicia and 10 Great Grandchildren. Zelda was Treasured by her family and those who knew her and will be deeply missed. A Memorial Service will be held Sat Nov 9, 2019 at 11 AM at Christ Community Church, 4310 H St, Blaine.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 5, 2019