BELLVILLE — Martha Jane Bowers passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 in the Primrose Retirement Community. She was 90.

She was born November 30, 1928, to parents Alpheus & Thelma (Stough) Bowman in Mansfield, Ohio. After Martha graduated from Bellville High School with the class of 1946, she married a young man by the name of John Bowers on March 19, 1950, and the pair spent 51 years together until he passed away in 2002.

Martha went on to work at Gorman Rupp in Bellville, for over 22 years until retiring in 1988 as a supervisor. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Bellville, and enjoyed painting and sewing in spare time.

She is survived by her brother Marion W. Bowman; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Jan Shaw; son John Jeffrey Bowers; siblings and their spouses Gloria (Eugene) Yarger, Margaret (Harry) Smith, David (Edith) Bowman, and Jeanette (Raymond) Spohn; and sister-in-law Elaine Bowman.

The family will hold a graveside service in Martha's memory at a later date.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Martha's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com