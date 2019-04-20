MUNCIE, Ind. — Marvin C. Swartz, 86, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 6, 1932 in Montgomery County, Ohio, the son of Fred and Bertha (Schleintz) Swartz.

Marvin graduated from Newton High School in Ohio. He married Connie (Roby) Swartz on June 26, 1993 at her home in Muncie. Marvin enjoyed woodworking and was known for his doll furniture. He was also a member of Grace Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Swartz; daughter, Jackie Roberts (husband, Chris); step-children, Dan, David, Dawn, and Diane; daughter-in-law, Mary; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Harriet Swartz, son, Doug Swartz, and two brothers, Don Swartz and Norman Swartz.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Rory Bond officiating. A burial will take place at a later date in Covington, Ohio.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 6401 W. River Rd., Muncie, IN 47304.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com