Nicholas J. Kunz, 96, of Bellville passed away January 28, 2019 at Knox Community Hospital.
Nicholas was born June 8, 1922 in Mansfield. He servied in the United States Navy during World War II as a minesweeper. He worked as a machinist for Peabody Barnes.
Survivors include a son Nicholas H. (Ginger) Kunz; grandchildren Tyler and Allison Kunz, Sara and Matt Leedy, Jacob and Emily Saxton; great-grandchildren Lakoda and Layla.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife Nita; daughter Nancy Saxton; four sisters; six brothers.
Graveside services were held at Bellville Cemetery.
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
