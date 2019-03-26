Obituary Print Patricia Arlene (DeMoss) Fry (1938 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

BELLVILLE: Patricia Arlene (DeMoss) Fry, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 21, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 80 years old.



She was born June 12, 1938 in Cumberland, Maryland to Cecil & Georgia (Ruby) DeMoss. On January 14, 1956 she married Virgil R. Fry who preceded her in death on June 27, 1983.



Pat worked for Soliday Fruit Farm picking apples, as well as General Industries, and more recently Wal-Mart.



She loved picking apples and berries, cleaning houses for others, and processing deer with her son Amos.



Pat enjoyed cooking for family, especially her famous meatballs, gravy burgers, cheese ball, and pancakes. She was also a very talented cake baker and decorator.



She will be remembered the most by her strength, independence, active lifestyle, and care for others.



Pat is survived by two children Penny (Fry) Vance and Amos (Beth) Fry both of Bellville; four grandchildren Cassie (Vance) Lyons of Bellville, J.R. (Jennifer) Vance of Lexington, Ethan Fry of Butler, and Emily (Justin) Esselburn of Lakeville; great grandchildren Steffen, Lexie, and Michael Lyons, Jaxon Vance, and Baby Boy Esselburn arriving in July; a sister Sharon Schulte of Mansfield, and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law Jim Vance, brother Jerry "Sonny" DeMoss, sister Rose Carsey, brother in-laws Fred Carsey and Robert Schulte, and sisters-in-law Maria and Rosalee DeMoss.



Friends may call Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-5 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held Monday at 11 am. Matt Merendino and Jonathan Stufft will speak and burial will be in Bellville Cemetery.



Memorial donations in honor of Pat can be made to BNOC or St. Paul Lutheran Church community dinner.



