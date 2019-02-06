Obituary Print Susan Lee Hursh (1941 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

BELLVILLE: Susan Lee Hursh, age 77, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 from Country Meadows Care Center in Bellville following an extended illness.



Susie was born May 4, 1941 to parents Richard Henry & Evelyn M. (Neubrecht) Hursh in Mansfield. After Susan graduated Bellville High School, she attended Miami University.



Susan worked at the family drugstore (Hursh Drug in Bellville) for over 30 years where she was the bookkeeper, and could often be found behind the register. When she wasn't working, her second home was the AMVETS where she made many friends and enjoyed spending time (often with a ticket, a smoke, and a vodka martini in her hand). Susie was an honorary member of both the AMVETS Post 43 and American Legion Post #535 in Bellville.



Her hobbies included collecting stamps, coins, and collectible sports cards. Sue loved to learn and she would dive deep into subjects that interested her by creating binders of information full of what she called "random facts."



Susan was a lifelong member of the Bellville Presbyterian Church where she once served as treasurer. She will be remembered as a generous woman and her quirky personality was fully embraced by the community she so dearly loved: The Village of Bellville.



She is survived by her brother Richard Hursh, Jr. of Elimsport, PA; sisters-in-law Pam Podmore of Bellville and Rebecca Hursh of Tucson, AZ; niece Christina Hursh-Mansfield of Bellville; nephew Adam Hursh of Tucson, AZ; great-nieces and great-nephew Morgan Mansfield, Matthew Mansfield, and Emily Mansfield.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece Carri Hursh.



Her family will receive friends Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Susan's life will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Ron Walker will speak and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.



For contributions in her memory, please make checks payable to Bellville Presbyterian Church and bring to her services or send to the funeral home: P.O. Box 3085, Mansfield, Ohio 44904.



Funeral Home Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel

81 Mill Rd

Bellville , OH 44813

81 Mill Rd
Bellville , OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Published in Bellville Star from Feb. 6 to Mar. 5, 2019

