|
|
|
JENNISON Ann
(Nee Marriott) Passed away peacefully on 2nd April 2020 at the age of 74 after a short illness.
She will be sadly missed by family
and friends.
A funeral service for immediate
family will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium on Friday
17th April at 3.00pm.
A celebration will take place later in the year but in the meantime please raise a glass on Friday.
Family flowers only, donations to
Air Ambulance
via Co-op Funeralcare, Belper.
01773 820201
Published in Belper News on Apr. 17, 2020