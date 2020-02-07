|
SHORT Christopher John It is with deep sadness that the family announce the sudden death of Christopher at home on Thursday
23rd January 2020 aged 61 years.
Christopher will be sorely missed by all his family and many friends.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at Markeaton Crematorium
(Main Chapel) on Wednesday
12th February at 2:00pm.
Donations made in loving memory of Christopher will support the work of the RNLI and can be made at the service or sent c/o Thomas Ryde & Son, 35 Bridge Street, Belper, DE56 1AY.
Tel: 01773 822059
Published in Belper News on Feb. 7, 2020