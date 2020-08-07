|
|
|
Gregory (née Harston)
Dorothy Mary Suddenly and unexpectedly passed away, Dorothy, of Duffield, Derbyshire, formerly of
Newark in Nottinghamshire on
Sunday 26th July 2020 aged 75 years.
Loving wife of John, mother of Philip, Joanne and David, mamma of Declaen and Demi, sister of Rosemary,
Primrose and Fred, sister in law of
Margaret, Norma and John and a good friend to many including past work colleagues in her differing roles
of caring for the elderly at
Derbyshire County Council.
The funeral will be held on 12th August 2020. Present restrictions mean that attendance has to be by invitation only.
Family flowers only, but donations in lieu are to help Treetops Hospice Care and may be sent in Dorothy's name to Treetops Hospice Care, Derby Road, Risley, Derbyshire DE72 3SS.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel,
Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Belper News on Aug. 7, 2020