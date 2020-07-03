|
Crossland Marie Passed away peacefully on the 23rd June 2020 at the Royal Derby Hospital, aged 91 years with her devoted husband Kenneth by her side.
Loving wife to Kenneth, much loved Mum to John, Mark and cherished Grandma to James, Laura and Joseph.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and her friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park, Swanwick on Wednesday 8th July
at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, in memory
of Marie will support the
Midlands Air Ambulance Service.
Enquiries can be sent to
Joseph Allen & Sons,
17 Field Lane Belper Tel: 01773 827049
Published in Belper News on July 3, 2020