BRALEY Mary
Nee O'Hanlon Of Belper, formerly Liverpool, passed away after a brief period of illness at Royal Derby
Hospital in the early hours of
Sunday 15th December 2019,
aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late John William Braley, dearly loved mum of John, Angela, Paul and Margaret, and treasured nanna of Melissa,
Frazer, Ruben, Isaac and Astrid.
A funeral mass will be held at
Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Gibfield Lane, Belper DE56 1WA on Friday 17th January at 12.00 noon, followed by the burial at Belper Cemetery, Matlock Road, DE56 2JE.
Family flowers only please. If desired, donations in lieu will support the Padley Homeless Centre or Stepping Stones Day Centre, and may be given
at the service or sent care of
Co-operative Funeralcare, 1 Brookside, Belper, DE56 1UR. Tel: 01773 820201.
Published in Belper News on Jan. 10, 2020