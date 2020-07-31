Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cheetham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cheetham

Notice Condolences

Michael Cheetham Notice
Colonel
Michael Stuart Cheetham M.B.E Passed away peacefully at
the Royal Derby Hospital
on 17 July 2020.
Beloved husband of Barbara and dearly loved father of Angela and Sharon, supportive father-in-law to Paul and a much loved "Dan Dan" of Ethan of whom he was extremely proud.
Due to the current restrictions, a private family funeral will be held
at Markeaton Crematorium on
Monday 03 August 2020.
Family flowers only please.
If wished, donations may be sent to SSAFA, 1st Floor, Drill Hall, Cluster Road, Belper. DE56 1DQ. Tel: 01773 828116. https://ssafa.org.uk/donate
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare.
Tel 01332 281442.
Published in Belper News on July 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -