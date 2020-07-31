|
|
|
Colonel
Michael Stuart Cheetham M.B.E Passed away peacefully at
the Royal Derby Hospital
on 17 July 2020.
Beloved husband of Barbara and dearly loved father of Angela and Sharon, supportive father-in-law to Paul and a much loved "Dan Dan" of Ethan of whom he was extremely proud.
Due to the current restrictions, a private family funeral will be held
at Markeaton Crematorium on
Monday 03 August 2020.
Family flowers only please.
If wished, donations may be sent to SSAFA, 1st Floor, Drill Hall, Cluster Road, Belper. DE56 1DQ. Tel: 01773 828116. https://ssafa.org.uk/donate
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare.
Tel 01332 281442.
Published in Belper News on July 31, 2020