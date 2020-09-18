|
Wood Minnie Ellen Sadly passed away at home
at Far Laund, Belper on the
28th of August 2020, just short of
her 91st birthday on the 31st.
after growing up in Heage,
she spent most of her married life
with husband Fred at her Belper home.
She spent many happy years working
at the Brettles and later Blounts
factories as a hosiery operative,
until her retirement.
She will be greatly missed by her
three Sons, Denis, Steven and Paul,
her ten Grandchildren and twenty one Great Grandchildren.
May she forever rest in peace beside her beloved husband who predeceased her by four years.
The funeral will be held at
St Lukes Church at Heage on the
17th of September at 12.30pm,
followed by burial where she will
be laid to rest with husband Fred.
Published in Belper News on Sept. 18, 2020