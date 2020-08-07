|
Briggs Patrick William Passed away peacefully
at the Royal Derby Hospital
on 23rd July 2020,
aged 76 years.
Loving Step-dad to Chris Pike and Brother to Neil. Patrick will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The Funeral Service will be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium, Swanwick on
Friday 14th August 2020 at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations may be given to Chris at the service
for The Woodlands Trust.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare,1 Brookside, Belper, Derbyshire DE56 1UR. Tel: 01773 820201
Published in Belper News on Aug. 7, 2020