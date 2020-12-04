|
|
|
MOULD Robert Passed away on 15th November 2020,
aged 79 years.
Reunited with late wife Rita, Robert will be sadly missed by his family, neighbours and friends.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Bramcote Crematorium on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please donations to All Saints Church, Kirk Hallam can be given on the day or sent care of
A W Lymn
The Family Funeral Service
Bennerley House
113 Cotmanhay Road
Ilkeston
Derbyshire
DE7 8NG
Tel: 0115 930 1639
www.lymn.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Belper News on Dec. 4, 2020