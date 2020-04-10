Home

Suzanne Gibbs Notice
GIBBS Suzanne Caroline Passed away peacefully on Sunday 22nd March 2020, after a six year battle with MSA, aged 49 years.
A beautiful wife, dearly loved by her parents and in-laws. Adored by her brother, sisters in law and brother in law. Special friend to so many people.
Her warmth, smile, sense of humour and friendship will be sadly missed by all who knew her. With all our love,
now and forever.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 1 Brookside, Belper,
DE56 1UR. Tel: 01773 820201.
Published in Belper News on Apr. 10, 2020
