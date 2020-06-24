|
McDONALD (Mills) (nee Aitken), Valerie Jean 12/9/1934 - 21/6/2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Reunited with Bruce. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Andree and Bruce, Meredith and Pat, and Beverley. Grandma of Christopher and Melissa, David and Bec, Edward and Liz; Shawn and Bree, Kaitlyn and Matt. Great Granny of Elizabeth, Anastasia; Eleanor; Willow and Sunny. In God's care, remembered with love. Please contact Tuckers for webcast details.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 24, 2020