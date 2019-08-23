|
|
Agnes Patricia "Pat" Farnum, 84, a resident of Jennings Drive in Bennington, died Thursday August 22, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family following a long illness.
She was born in Bennington, VT March 20, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Maher) Hogan. Pat received her education in Bennington where she graduated from Saint Francis de Sales Academy and later graduated from Bennington High School class of 1953.
She married Ray A. Farnum on September 19, 1953 at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Bennington.
In earlier years Pat had been employed at Hoy Manufacturing and at the Putnam Memorial Hospital in the Dietary Department. For many years Pat owned and operated a day care center at her home from which she retired.
She enjoyed knitting. Pat especially enjoyed attending all sporting events, especially wrestling, the Boston Red Sox and Little League Baseball.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Roy A. Farnum of Bennington. Her son, Steve Farnum and his wife Debbie of Tampa, Florida. A daughter Karen Tienken and her husband Joseph of Bennington. Five grandchildren, Jason Bevis of Bennington, Mindy Dame and her husband Kyle of North Bennington, Derrick Tienken and his wife Shannon of Shaftsbury, Chris Farnum and his wife Nicole of Prosper, Texas and Leslie Ruggierio and her husband Chris of Springhill, Florida. Fourteen great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Patricia Ann Bevis Cornell and a sister, Mary Francis Main.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Monday August 26, a 10:30 a.m. with a prayer and then from Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church at 11:00 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered.
The burial will follow in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Sunday August 25, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Agnes Patricia Farnum may be made to the or BAYADA Hospice of Rutland, VT through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 23, 2019