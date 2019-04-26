Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tossing Funeral Home
39 Washington St
Rutland, VT 05701
(802) 773-7633
Resources
More Obituaries for AJ Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AJ Watson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

AJ Watson Obituary
AJ Watson passed away at his home on 4-22-2019 at 12:10AM. AJ was a hard working man who was dedicated to his family.

He grew up in Bennington, VT, where he lived for many years. He had a passion for cars and racing and was a skilled mechanic for many local garages and owned his own garage for a while. The pit crew chief for modified stack cars, he enjoyed traveling the local circuit.

AJ's true passion was racing although he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved the outdoors!

AJ was predeceased by his wife of many years, Donna (Arnado) Watson; and father, Harold Watson.

Survivors include his mother, Joyce Brine; brother, Michael Watson; son, James Watson and wife, Amanda Corey; daughter, Tiffany Shaw and husband, Brent; and 6 grandchildren, Heaven, Austin, Mikyah, Terrance, Michael and Jessica.

A family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now