AJ Watson passed away at his home on 4-22-2019 at 12:10AM. AJ was a hard working man who was dedicated to his family.
He grew up in Bennington, VT, where he lived for many years. He had a passion for cars and racing and was a skilled mechanic for many local garages and owned his own garage for a while. The pit crew chief for modified stack cars, he enjoyed traveling the local circuit.
AJ's true passion was racing although he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved the outdoors!
AJ was predeceased by his wife of many years, Donna (Arnado) Watson; and father, Harold Watson.
Survivors include his mother, Joyce Brine; brother, Michael Watson; son, James Watson and wife, Amanda Corey; daughter, Tiffany Shaw and husband, Brent; and 6 grandchildren, Heaven, Austin, Mikyah, Terrance, Michael and Jessica.
A family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 26, 2019