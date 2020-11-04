Alan Sterling Wheelock, a loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on October 26, 2020 in Saratoga Springs from complications related to cancer. He was 84 years old and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Dr. Wheelock moved to Cambridge, New York in 1967 with Renate and raised a family there. A lifelong educator and mentor, he touched the lives of countless students. Alan received his PhD from University at Albany. He taught at Russell Sage College and was an English Professor at Skidmore College for over 20 years. He continued to teach adult education classes at A.L.L. in Saratoga as recently as this past spring. Known locally as 'Doc', he believed in experiences over possessions, the value of education, knowledge of history, and the rewards of honest hard work. He had a quick-witted sense of humor and a lifelong love of traveling, trains, classic movies and Seinfeld. He spent a year with Renate teaching English in China and cherished the experience.
He is predeceased by his parents, Sterling and Madeline Wheelock; his brother Warren (Connie) Wheelock and his wife of 44 years Renate. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Centola; his son, Jared (Bridget) Wheelock; his three grandchildren, Garrick Centola, Jordan Centola, and Dylan Wheelock. Also a niece, Lara Wheelock and nephew, Sean (Kelly) Wheelock.
Memorial services will be scheduled for next spring/summer to accommodate the current health climate. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY.
In lieu of flowers or cards, donations can be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or the Academy of Lifelong Learning at Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
