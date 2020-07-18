1/1
Alan Wilcox Hess
1942 - 2020
Alan Wilcox Hess 77 passed away peacefully at his home on Monday July 13, 2020. Born in West Arlington on September 25, 1942 he was the son of Lawrie and Mary Elizabeth (Wilcox) Hess. He leaves his life partner Diane Willard of Arlington, daughters Michelle Reardon and husband John of Arlington, Christina Altieri of Arlington and Brenda Hess of Manchester, a brother Michael Hess of Arlington, sisters Mary Johnson of North Bennington and Patricia Zimmerman and husband Harold of Alabama, 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Richard Alan Hess of Arizona. Alan grew up roaming the mountains and rivers of West Arlington and Sandgate. He embodied the spirit of one of Norman Rockwell's Vermont models with his red hair, freckles and exuberance for the outdoors. He loved nothing better than a great hunting and fishing story, a good heated debate, being in the woods and fishing his favorite river (the Battenkill) or on Lake Ontario with his son, Richard. He was a proud father and grandfather who encouraged challenges and celebrated their achievements. He attended UVM in Burlington before starting his family and began his work career in the tool and die industry. He found his real passion when he started his own real estate company, Able Realty. He continued this work for over 50 years. He shared his knowledge, love of the area and his profession with everyone. Alan was very active in local and municipal offices, serving on various boards and commissions over the years. He was a Lifetime member of the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors, a longtime member of the Arlington Lions Club, Arlington Selectboard and Planning commission. Alan loved people and was a familiar face to the town office, State Line Diner and held court over the Round Table at the Wayside Country Store. His humor, wit and smile will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to the global pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Green Mountain Conservation Camps in care of Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 528, Arlington, VT 05250. To send personal email condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com



Memories & Condolences
