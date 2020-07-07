Albert R. Elwell, 79, formerly of Bennington and retired director of enforcement, licensing and education for the Vermont Department of Liquor Control died peacefully June 26, 2020 at his home in Northfield. He retired in 2001 after 35 years of service to Vermont.



He was born in Bennington February 13, 1941, the son of Albert F. and Louise {Pellerin) Elwell. He graduated from Bennington High School where he was active in sports. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1959 - 1963 and was first employed with the Vermont State Police later becoming a liquor investigator, first in Bennington County and becoming director in 1979.



He married Susan Tifft in the Second Congregational Church in Bennington on Feb 12, 1966. She passed away in 2000.



Mr. Elwell is a past exalted ruler of Bennington Lodge of Elks 567. He also was a past member of the Bennington Fire Department Stark Hose Co and had served as a part time police officer in Bennington.



He is survived by his son, Brian Elwell and his wife, a daughter Sarah Pierce and her husband, a brother, Ronald Elwell of Bennington, four grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be conducted at a later date in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph at a later date.



